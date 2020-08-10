UP: Cop donates blood for typhoid stricken teen girl’s treatment

Published: 10th August 2020
Shahjahanpur: A constable came to the help of a 17-year-old girl suffering from typhoid, after her father apparently refused to donate her blood, a senior police officer said here on Monday.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI, “On Sunday, 17-year-old Savita, a resident of Allahganj, reached the police station and told the policemen that she is ill and undergoing treatment at the district medical college. Citing the doctors’ advice, the girl said that she was in urgent need of blood and worried that anything untoward may happen if she doesn’t get it on time.”

The girl was crying and complained that despite her father having the same blood group, he apparently refused to donate blood in such a crucial time and later fled their home, the SP added.

The girl’s father did not have any illness but her mother said that he behaved indifferently towards the family, he further said.

Later, Constable Mohammad Rashid donated a unit of his blood to the teenager, Anand said.

The SP gave a certificate of appreciation to Mohammad Rashid for the noble gesture.

