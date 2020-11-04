UP cop suspended for making obscene phone call to woman

Bhadohi: A sub-inspector (SI) of police has been booked and suspended for allegedly making obscene remarks against a 21-year-old woman over the phone in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district, officials said on Wednesday.

A case against SI Santosh Kumar Rai was registered based on the complaint of the woman, who is an undergraduate student, SP Ram Badan Singh said.

The woman alleged that the SI had taken her phone number about a month ago when she had gone to the Kotwali police station to complain about her stepmother throwing her out of the house, the SP said.

She said he used to call her and make lewd comments against her, the SP said, adding that she approached police along with an audio of the conversation two days ago and made a complaint in this regard.

During investigation, the allegations of the woman were found true after which the case was lodged and the SI was placed under suspension, the SP said.

Circle Officer Priyank Jain has been asked to probe the matter, SP Singh added.

Source: PTI