up cops teaches slum kids in Ayodhya

**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY** Ayodhya: Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Yadav checks the notebook of a child at his 'Apna School', in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Yadav, popularly known as 'Khakhi wale Guruji', has been teaching slum children who cannot afford their education through his initiative Apna School. (PTI Photo) **EDS: TO GO WITH STORY** Ayodhya: Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Yadav checks the notebook of a child at his 'Apna School', in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Yadav, popularly known as 'Khakhi wale Guruji', has been teaching slum children who cannot afford their education through his initiative Apna School. (PTI Photo) **EDS: TO GO WITH STORY** Ayodhya: A child writes on a board as Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Yadav looks on at 'Apna School', in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Yadav, popularly known as 'Khakhi wale Guruji', has been teaching slum children who cannot afford their education through his initiative Apna School. (PTI Photo)