up cops teaches slum kids in Ayodhya

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 27th August 2022 10:58 am IST
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY** Ayodhya: Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Yadav checks the notebook of a child at his 'Apna School', in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Yadav, popularly known as 'Khakhi wale Guruji', has been teaching slum children who cannot afford their education through his initiative Apna School. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY** Ayodhya: A child writes on a board as Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Yadav looks on at ‘Apna School’, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Yadav, popularly known as ‘Khakhi wale Guruji’, has been teaching slum children who cannot afford their education through his initiative Apna School. (PTI Photo)

