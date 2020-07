Ballia: A couple was killed, while their daughter-in-law was injured after they were hit by a speeding car at a village here, police said on Thursday.

Ashok Rajbhar, 60, his wife Sumitri Devi, 55, and daughter-in-law Ramuni Devi, 30, were sitting outside their house in Bharatpur village when the accident took place, the police said.

Ashok and Sumitri died on the spot, while Ramuni was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stable.

An FIR has been registered, the police said.

Source: PTI