UP court orders wife to pay Rs 1k monthly maintenance to husband

Sana SikanderUpdated: 24th October 2020 2:41 pm IST
Divorce
Representational Image

Lucknow: A family court in UP has ordered a woman to pay a monthly maintenance allowance to her husband, following a petition filed by the latter in this regard.

The woman, who is a government pensioner, had been living with her husband separately since many years. The man had filed a petition in 2013 under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, seeking maintenance allowance from his wife.

The judge of the Family Court on Wednesday allowed the petition of complainant and ordered the woman to pay Rs 1,000 per month to her husband as maintenance allowance since she was a retired government servant and getting of Rs 12,000 pension per month.

