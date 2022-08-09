UP: Dalit teenager beaten to death on suspicious of theft

A 14-year-old Dalit boy was brutally beaten by upper-caste Hindu men in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, Pappu Ram, it said, “My son Vijay Kumar Gautam had gone to a shop a few days ago where the owner – Guddu Singh – along with his friends Pakru Singh, Saurabh Singh and Shivam Singh accused Gautam of stealing mangoes and rice. They then beat my son mercilessly until he fell unconscious.”

Police reached the spot and forced Gautam to pay Rs 400/- to the accused persons.

Gautam was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

In Prime Minister's constituency #Varanasi, A Dalit minor was beaten to death by Mob for 4 kg of rice, died during treatment…#DalitLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/aCxGnX3cGq — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) August 5, 2022

Condemning the attack, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter blaming the price rise and Central Government policies.