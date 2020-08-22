UP DGP sounds alert after the arrest of ISIS operative in Delhi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi on Saturday sounded an alert in the state following the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative in Delhi.

New Delhi: In this handout photo provided by Delhi Police, Delhi Police with an alleged ISIS operative (C) after arresting him last night following an exchange of fire and recovery of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi’s Ridge Road area, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) during a search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park, after an ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park, after an ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered from the arrested ISIS operative defused by security forces, at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

The DGP has asked all police officers, especially those in field posting, to remain alert because of the arrest and take necessary precautions, a senior official said.

The Delhi Police arrested the alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi’s Ridge Road area.

The accused was arrested on Friday night following a brief exchange of fire.

Source: PTI