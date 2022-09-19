UP doc who faked ‘sar tan se..’ threat approaches ‘hate monger’ Narsinghanand

Dr 'Akela' approaching Yati for help is ironical as the controversial seer has been booked for hate speech in the past.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th September 2022 10:35 pm IST
Doctor Arvind Vatsa Akela with Yati Narasinghanand

Doctor Arvind Vatsa Akela, who claimed to have received death threats, proven guilty by the state police for faking the messages he received, has now sought refugee with the hate speech accused, chief of the Dasna Devi Temple, Yati Narsinghanand.

In a video, released by Yati on social media, Arvind can be seen standing behind the ‘hate monger’ while the latter holds Muslims responsible if anything happens to the doctor.

He says that it is irrelevant if the person who issued the death threats is an acquaintance of the doctor. “Even if he is an acquaintance or not, a Muslim is a Muslim,” says Yati implying that Muslims are a threat to the lives of Hindus.

MS Education Academy

He also adds that the if the doctor is guilty, a case should be registered against him.

“If something happens to Doctor saab or if he is found dead, then the police alone will be responsible for it. Police have killed many such Hindus. Don’t become the weapons of the unjust,” claims Yati.

“What maximum is going to happen to you, a transfer? That’s it!” Yati mocks the police.

A few days ago, the doctor from Ghaziabad made headlines in mainstream media claiming he received ” sar tan se juda..” threats, from an unknown number for supporting Hindutva groups.

He claimed that the caller said neither Modi, Yogi nor Yati Narasinghanand will be able to save him.

Also Read
UP: Doctor lies about getting threats from anti-BJP supporters

However, on Sunday, police investigations revealed that the doctor was lying throughout his interview. According to a police officer investigating the case, the doctor made internet calls to himself in order to get famous.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button