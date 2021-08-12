UP: FIR against Kranti Sena for hindering employment of Muslim men

New Delhi: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 51 members of the Kranti Sena for harassing shopkeepers and warning them against the hiring of Muslim men.

Kranti Sena, a right-wing Hindu organization in Uttar Pradesh, arranged for a group of people in Muzzafarnagar which went around shops and threatened against the hiring of Muslim men who were working as Mehendi designers for Hindu women on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. The shopkeepers were however not keen on caving into Kranti Sena’s demands.

A report by The Times of India quoted Kranti Sena general secretary Manoj Saini who remarked, “On the pretext of employment, Muslim youth entice Hindu girls in a love-jihad,”

Another member of the outfit also remarked that “If Muslim men were found to be working as Mehendi artists, then Kranti Sena would teach them a strong lesson,”

The incident at Muzzaffarnagar was brought to light by Alishan Jafri who documented the incident of Kranti Sena officials “checking” shops in the region to which Muzzafarnagar’s police replied by stating that officials are patrolling shops to prevent communal disharmony.

A report by The Quint remarked that out of the 51 members in the FIR, 11 were named while the remaining 40 are yet to be disclosed.