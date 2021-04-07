UP: Four persons get life term for murdering man in 2016

Firozabad: A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district on Wednesday sentenced four men to life imprisonment in a 2016 murder case.

According to the prosecution side, Aditya Mittal was abducted on August 22, 2016 while he was returning from a gym, and later killed.

During the probe, a case of murder was registered against Rohan Singhal, Pawan Singhal and Arjun Vij. Later, Pawan Mistry, Mukesh, Gopal, Rohan and Anita Singhal (mother of Pawan Singhal) were also added as accused. Arjun Vij was subsequently removed from the list of accused persons.

Additional Sessions Judge Azad Singh held Rohan Singhal, Pawan Mistry, Gopal and Mukesh guilty of murder, and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.4 lakh on Rohan Singhal, and Rs 2.3 lakh on the rest of the three convicted persons.

The court acquitted Pawan Singhal and his mother Anita Singhal for want of evidence.