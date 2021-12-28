UP govt changes poets’ pen-names from Allahabadi to Prayagraj

After changing the name of Uttar Pradesh metropolis Allahabad to Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government is attempting to wipe out the city’s former name from people’s minds and scripts; going to the extent of changing the pen names of renowned poets from ‘Allahabadi’ to ‘Prayagraj’.

A Twitter user shared an image from the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission, where names of legendary poets like Akbar Allahabadi have been changed to Akbar Prayagraj.

The change was noted on the commission’s website under the ‘About Allahabad’ section. Names of other poets including Tegh Allahabadi and Rashid Allahabadi have also been changed.

People over the internet are not amused by this manipulation of text and history in an attempt to wipe out the remains of Allahabad. To some, it may appear as a technical glitch but no clarification has been given by the UPHESC management so far.

UP govt also changed Allahabadi takhallus (pen-name) of poets into Prayagraj. On its website, UP Higher Education Services Commission wrote the names of Akbar Allahabadi, Rashid Allahabadi and Tegh Allahabadi as Akbar Prayagraj, Rashid Prayagraj and Tegh Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/kTHa0P1KLy — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) December 28, 2021