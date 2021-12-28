UP govt changes poets’ pen-names from Allahabadi to Prayagraj

Names of poets including Tegh Allahabadi, Akbar Allahabadi and Rashid Allahabadi have been changed.

Updated: 28th December 2021 6:21 pm IST
Poet Akbar Allahabadi (Photo: Twitter)

After changing the name of Uttar Pradesh metropolis Allahabad to Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government is attempting to wipe out the city’s former name from people’s minds and scripts; going to the extent of changing the pen names of renowned poets from ‘Allahabadi’ to ‘Prayagraj’.

A Twitter user shared an image from the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission, where names of legendary poets like Akbar Allahabadi have been changed to Akbar Prayagraj.

The change was noted on the commission’s website under the ‘About Allahabad’ section. Names of other poets including Tegh Allahabadi and Rashid Allahabadi have also been changed.

People over the internet are not amused by this manipulation of text and history in an attempt to wipe out the remains of Allahabad. To some, it may appear as a technical glitch but no clarification has been given by the UPHESC management so far.

