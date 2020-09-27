UP govt demolishes Rs 1-crore house of gangster Khan Mubarak

As many as 35 cases are registered against Mubarak in various districts of the state.

By MansoorPublished: 27th September 2020 7:44 pm IST
UP govt demolishes Rs 1-crore house of gangster Khan Mubarak
Source: Screen Grab/Youtube

Lucknow: A two-story house, worth over Rs 1 crore, of gangster Khan Mubarak, was razed on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar district, a government spokesperson said.

On September 22, the administration in Ambedkar Nagar district had demolished 20 shops worth around Rs 1.40 crore belonging to the gangster.

As many as 35 cases are registered against Mubarak in various districts of the state.

Action has also been initiated under the Gangsters Act at a complex in Hansvar market, according to the official.

Source: PTI

By MansoorPublished: 27th September 2020 7:44 pm IST
