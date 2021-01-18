UP: Hospital ward boy dies 24 hrs after taking COVID-19 vaccine

The post mortem report reveals the immediate cause of death as "cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock" due to "cardio-pulmonary disease",

Moradabad: A front line health worker is believed to have been the first person to be affected by the reported adverse reaction of Corona vaccine.

Mahipal Singh a 46-year-old government hospital employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad died on Sunday evening, 24 hours after receiving a Covid vaccine shot.

However, district medical health officials in Moradabad claim that his death is unrelated to the vaccination. The cause of death is being investigated.

The family members of the deceased informed that Mahipal has been suffering from chest problems and shortness of breath. Mahipal Singh’s son Vishal told media that his father was suffering from minor symptoms like pneumonia, common cold and cough. He said his father came home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after being vaccinated, but later became more ill and died of chest pain and shortness of breath.

UP government sources said the postmortem report revealed that he had died of “cardiogenic shock or septicemic shock” due to “cardio-pulmonary disease”. Yogi Government said 22,643 people were vaccinated on Saturday, the first day of the Kovid vaccination drive.

The state has revealed that the second phase of the vaccination program will be on Friday, January 22nd.

