UP govt orders judicial probe into Bikru killings, Dubey’s encounter

By Qayam Published: July 12, 2020, 3:41 pm IST
vikas dubey

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the July 3 ambush in Bikru village wherein eight policemen were killed and also the July 10 encounter killing of main accused Vikas Dubey near Kanpur, officials sources said on Sunday.

The probe will be headed by Justice Shashikant Agarwal (retd) with its headquarters in Kanpur. The probe report will be submitted within two months.

The probe will also cover the encounters of criminals done by police during this period.

Six criminals, including Dubey, were killed in these encounters between July 3 and July 10.

According to an official release, the judicial commission will also investigate the police-criminals nexus to check recurrence of such incidents in future.

The commission has been tasked to suggest measures to stop such nexus from developing.

The state government set up a Special Investigation Team headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy on Saturday to probe the police role in the July 3 incident.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close