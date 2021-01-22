UP govt to SC: will examine VC possibility between jailed Kerala journalist and mom

New Delhi, Jan 22 : The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court on Friday, it will examine the possibility of video conferencing between jailed scribe Siddique Kappan and his mother in Kerala. Kappan was arrested on his way to Hathras where a young woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde took into consideration the submissions by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), that Kappan’s mother is very sick and before getting unconscious, she had expressed a desire to speak to her son. “Please allow her to talk to her son through video conferencing. She can talk to her son while she is alive. We have filed an application. Please allow us,” said Sibal.

The bench, also comprising Justices A. S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian, orally observed that the court may allow the option of video conferencing.

The apex court also fixed the KUWJ plea challenging Kappan’s arrest for hearing on a miscellaneous day. Sibal emphasised that the jail authorities could at least allow the son to speak to his ailing mother while she is alive. “We will allow”, said the bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, contended before the bench the issue should be left to the authorities and they would examine the video-conferencing possibility.

The Uttar Pradesh government had vehemently objected to Kappan’s bail plea and cited his alleged association with PFI. In December, the Uttar Pradesh government had informed the top court that documents found during search from his home disclosed crucial information/journey of the very formation of PFI (Popular Front of India) as a reincarnation of SIMI after it was banned.

In an affidavit, Department of Home Affairs, Uttar Pradesh, citing several incriminating documents found from Kappan’s house, said: “these documents disclose crucial information/journey of the very formation of PFI (Popular Front of India) as a reincarnation of SIMI after it being banned, also that motive and ideology of both the organizations – PFI and SIMI – are corroborative in nature.” The search operation was conducted on November 11, after obtaining due remand orders from the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mathura.

The state government said the detailed investigation till date in the matter points that most members of the PFI who are ex-office bearers of banned organisation SIMI have been in close intimacy with Kappan.

“Kappan is closely associated and has been frequent connection through social media portals and telephonic conversations with PFI members holding various portfolios across the countrymost of whom have also been executive members of banned terrorist organization SIMI”, said the affidavit.

