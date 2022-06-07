UP govt warns hate speech accused Yati against Jama Masjid visit

In an attempt to show solidarity with the sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her ‘blasphemous’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Dasna Devi Temple head, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati announced a visit to New Delhi’s Jama Masjid on June 17. However, the UP police have warned the hate speech accused Yati against his visit.

However, Yati claims that he’s ready to go to jail and even die but has denied complying with the government’s order.

Yogi govt has served a notice to Yati Narsinghanand to cancel his Jama Masjid event or else face legal action since it can incite communal violence.

Yati says that he's ready to go to jail and even die but he won't comply with the govt's order.



Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati is amongst those Hindutva leaders who have come out in support of Sharma and slammed the BJP government for being ‘timid and weak in front of Muslim countries’.

He also uploaded a video declaring his full backing for the suspended BJP spokesperson and announcing his visit to Delhi’s Jama masjid to ‘confront’ Muslims.

In the video, while justifying Sharma’s remarks against the Prophet, Narsinghanand said that on June 17, after the Friday prayers, he will visit the New Delhi’s Jama Masjid. He added that he would carry along with him Islamic texts and the Quran to prove that whatever he claims about Islam, is written in the holy books of Muslims.

“We are not lying or saying anything wrong. we are quoting their Islamic books. We have not written their books. They have written about Islam, Muhammad, and the Quran,” Yati said backing Nupur Sharma.

Following Narsinghanand’s announcement, the Yogi Adithyanath led Uttar Pradesh government sent the hatemonger a notice warning him against his event stating that it may incite communal violence.

“I know I will be killed there. But I prefer to die rather than live a life of shame and insult,” he claimed.

Yati Narsinghanand is known for his hate-filled speeches against Muslims and has on several occasions called out to Hindus to pick up arms against them.

On June 5, the ruling BJP, under serious global pressure from majority Muslim countries, who threatened to boycott Indian products, suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal for their disrespectful comments about Prophet Mohammad. The suspension was opposed by a majority of the Hindu community, especially far-right extremists.

Twitteratis reacted by calling the BJP-led central government ‘spineless’ and claimed that they would not vote for Modi-Shah as they felt ‘betrayed’. Some supported Sharma and Jindal and called them ‘brave’ to stand up against Islamic countries.