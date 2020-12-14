UP: Groom goes missing 2 days after wedding

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 14 : A newly-married man has gone missing from his home barely two days after his wedding, police said.

The incident took place under the Bilsanda police circle.

Station House Officer (SHO), Birja Ram, said after the wedding in Shahjahanpur district on December 8, the groom returned home along with the family members and relatives in the morning of December 9, while the bride came in the evening.

The groom then went missing two days later and a written missing report was lodged by the groom’s brother.

The police traced the call records of the groom and found that he had made a call to a local doctor before leaving home.

The police questioned the doctor who said that the man was suffering from sexual disorders due to which he was very disturbed.

The SHO said that all the neighbouring police stations had been alerted about the man’s disappearance and efforts were on to locate him.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.