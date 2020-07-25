UP health minister says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Posted By Qayam Published: 25th July 2020 10:01 am IST
covid-19

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

His family members were also tested for the disease and their reports are awaited.

Asked whether he was suffering from COVID-19, Singh told PTI on Friday, “Yes. Yesterday evening itself it happened, and the reports have come.”

The minister said that currently he is in Lucknow.

About his family members, the 66-year-old Singh said, “They were tested today (Friday) in the evening, and their reports are likely to come tomorrow.”

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close