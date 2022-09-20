UP: Kabaddi players served food in toilet, sports officer suspended

The players claimed that they were being served half-cooked food which was kept in the toilet due to a shortage of space.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 20th September 2022 11:51 am IST
Kabaddi players being served food in a toilet in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (Screengrab)

Saharanpur: The district sports officer in Saharanpur, Animesh Saxena, has been suspended following reports that food that was served to players was kept in the toilet of the sports complex.

Additional Chief Secretary Sports, Navneet Sehgal, said that Animesh Saxena has been suspended with immediate effect.

The state government had directed ADM Finance and Revenue, Rajnish Kumar Mishra, to investigate the incident.

The Directorate of Sports had sought a reply from the district magistrate on the incident.

On September 16, the first day of the three-day sub-junior girl’s Kabaddi competition, the players were served half-cooked rice for lunch, when the players raised questions about the undercooked rice, the cook picked up the rice layer and placed it in the toilet.

Inside the toilet, some ‘pooris’ were found lying on a piece of paper on the floor. Apart from this, many players had to eat only vegetables and salads for lunch.

