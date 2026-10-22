UP: Loud DJ music in Durga puja leaves two-day-old baby dead

Uttar Pradesh: Loud DJ music claimed the life of a baby boy, born just two days ago, in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district on October 20.

The incident took place during a Durga idol immersion procession in Barhani town near the Ram Janaki temple.

Idols from several local Durga Puja pandals were brought to the town’s Ramlila ground before the immersion in the Chargahwa River. The family’s home is reportedly less than 30 metres from the ground.

The baby’s father, Javed Manihar, alleged that the sound was so loud that a part of a structure outside his home collapsed. His son’s health deteriorated as the procession passed their home. Suddenly, a loud burst occured leaving the baby unresponsive.

A first information report (FIR) was filed by Javed. They have accused the intense DJ system of being the cause of their child’s death.

Police have said the infant was reportedly unwell before his death and that all possible causes are being investigated. They have not confirmed that the DJ music caused the death.

Meanwhile, police said that the newborn was unwell but assured full investigation into the matter.

Loudspeakers and DJ sound systems should be used between 10 pm and 6 am, under permissible noise decibels.

For newborns and young infants, excessive sound levels (above 45–70 dB) can drastically elevate heart rate, blood pressure, and respiratory rate, while reducing oxygen saturation and disrupting sleep. High decibel noise can damage delicate hair cells inside the infant cochlea, which do not regenerate, leading to permanent noise-induced hearing loss, and in some cases, death.