UP: Man beaten to death for urinating in public

SameerPublished: 16th November 2020 12:01 pm IST
Bahraich: A 23-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of people in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district for urinating in the open, police said on Monday.

Three of the accused have been detained in connection with the incident which took place in Khairi Dikoli village of the district on Sunday night, they said.

Suhail was urinating in front of his uncle’s house. His neighbours — Ram Moorat, Aatmaram, Rampal, Sanehi and Manjeet — objected to it and beat him up with sticks, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra.

Suhail was seriously injured and rushed to the district hospital. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s uncle, Chintaram, a case has been registered, Mishra said.

He said Ram Moorat, Sanehi and Manjeet have been detained and efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused.

Source: PTI

