4th June 2021
UP: Man dies after neighbours force him to drink poison
Amethi: A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his neighbours who beat him up and forcibly gave him poison in Amethi area, police said on Friday.

Ram Bharat Srivastava was on Thursday beaten with sticks by Umesh Pandey and Nilesh, who dragged him to their house in Ganesh Lal Bharetha village, the deceased’s brother Shiv Bharat said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition from where he was referred to Lucknow but he died on the way, the brother added.

Locals said the neighbours were not on good terms and used to fight often.

The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered in the matter, SHO, City Shyam Sunder said.

Attempts are on to nab the accused who are absconding, he added.

