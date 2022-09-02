UP: Man elopes with woman, stabs her, flees with money

Kaushambhi: A man stabbed his girlfriend and fled with her cash and jewellery in Sarai Akil police circle of this Uttar Pradesh district.

The 22-year-old victim was found lying injured in the fields in a critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital .

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

As per documents found in her bag, the woman was identified as a resident of a village in the same area.

The woman’s kin also reached the spot, on receiving information. The family informed police that the woman had fled her home with her boyfriend on Wednesday evening and also took away some cash, jewellery and clothes from her home.

Meanwhile, the injured woman told the police that she was in a relationship with the youth who had promised her marriage and asked her to flee her home with cash and valuables.

However, the youth took her to the deserted spot in the fields and stabbed her. He then fled with the cash and jewellery.

SHO of Sarai Akil police station Sunil Kumar Singh said an FIR has been lodged against the accused and efforts were on to trace and arrest him, he added.