UP: Man gets 10-year jail in rape case

Banda: A court here sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment in a rape case and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

Special Public Prosecutor Ramsuphal Singh said Special Judge Mohammad Rizwan Ahmad gave the judgment on Saturday.

The 15-year-old girl was raped on November 1, 2016 by Chandan Rajput (26), the son of her landlord, Singh said, adding that she lived with her mother at the rented accommodation.

On the day of the incident, Chandan called the girl to get ‘gutkha’ and raped her, he said.

Singh said the convict also threatened to kill her if they complained. Later, a case was registered on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother.

Source: PTI