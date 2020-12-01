UP: Man gets death sentence for rape and murder of minor girl

MansoorPublished: 1st December 2020 11:24 pm IST

Firozabad: A local court here awarded death sentence on Tuesday in a rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl last year.

On March 17, 2019, an eight-year-old girl was raped by one Shiv Shankar alias Bantu who lured her to a secluded spot with a Rs 10 note in Chandrapura village under Sirsaganj police station area, government counsel Ajumed Singh Chauhan said.

The girl was found dead in an agriculture field a day after the rape, he said, adding that the mother of the girl had lodged the case in this connection.

After hearing both the sides, POCSO Court Judge Mridul Dubey awarded the death sentence to Shiv Shankar on Tuesday, the counsel added.

Source: PTI

