Muzaffarnagar: A man was arrested here for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman and recording the act after promising to marry her, police said.

According to police, the victim, who is a resident of Kotwali police station area, learnt that the accused Adil was marrying some other woman.

The victim reached the venue and objected to the wedding while police arrested the man and registered a case against him.

Source: PTI