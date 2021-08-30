UP man kills daughter; creates alibi ‘Drishyam’ style

Jhansi: In an incident that seems like a frightening replay of the Ajay Devgn-starrer thriller ‘Drishyam’, a man killed his 13-year-old daughter and then went around meeting several people to create an alibi.

The police on Sunday have arrested the man, Amit Shukla, who has confessed to the crime.

SSP Jhansi, Shivhari Meena told reporters that Khushi Shukla, 13, was found murdered at her house in Katra area of Gursarai tehsil in Jhansi district on August 25.

At the time of the incident, Khushi was alone at her house and her father Amit Shukla, a bidi trader, had gone to Mauranipur for some business work while her step-mother had gone to her maternal home in Kalpi.

Amit Shukla told the police that after returning from Mauranipur, he found Khushi lying under the bed. He took her to the community health centre (CHC) where doctors declared her dead.

SSP Jhansi said that as per the post-mortem report, Khushi had been strangulated and her ribs were also found broken.

During inquiry from neighbours, the police learnt that Khushi had strained relations with her step-mother Akansha, 42, who had a daughter of the same age from her first husband.

“Further investigations zeroed in on her father Amit. On sustained interrogation, he broke down and admitted to have killed his own daughter because of the mounting pressure of his second wife who did not want to live with Khushi. Amit had planned the murder with his wife Akansha and sent her away to Kalpi,” the SSP said.

The accused said that he killed his daughter after taking ideas from a Bollywood movie ‘Drishyam’ and created an alibi to mislead the police investigation.

He said that he first thrashed Khushi, broke her ribs by sitting on her chest and then strangled her to death. Then he went to Mauranipur and met several people to create an alibi that he had been there the whole day.

The SSP said: “Both the accused Amit and his second wife Akansha have been arrested. We have added section 120B in addition to section 302 of IPC.”