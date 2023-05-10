UP man kills wife, dumps body in septic tank

They were living in a rented house with Reshma's three-year-old son, born from her first marriage.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2023 9:24 am IST
UP man kills wife, dumps body in septic tank
Representative image

Moradabad: A young woman was brutally murdered by her husband who suspected that she was planning to kill him.

The 35-year-old accused, Nanhe Khan, a mason, repeatedly stabbed her in the neck with a sharp knife and later dumped the body in a septic tank.

The incident, which took place in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad, came to light when the neighbours saw Nanhe leaving home at midnight in blood-stained clothes and informed the police.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Woman smashes 86-year-old mother-in-law to death using frying pan

SSP Hemraj Meena said, “We have arrested the accused and booked him for murder. He is being interrogated.”

The body has been recovered from the septic tank and sent for post mortem.

The accused had divorced his first wife, Nazneen, and married the victim, Reshma, in 2021.

They were living in a rented house with Reshma’s three-year-old son, born from her first marriage.

The couple had differences over some domestic issues, said police.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2023 9:24 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button