UP man set ablaze by cousin, battles for life

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 19 : In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man was set ablaze by his cousin following a family dispute.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Disturbing video clips of the man, Rakesh Varma, running out of his shop in flames went viral on social media.

Local businessmen tried to douse the flames by throwing water on the victim who has been admitted to the S.M. Medical College in Agra with 90 per cent burn injuries.

The incident took place in a market near the Dwarkadheesh police outpost.

The victim, Rakesh Varma, is a local jeweller. He was doused in thinner (methyl) and set on fire by his cousin Robin over alleged personal enmity.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed at the entrance of the shop.

The accused is absconding after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel said, “Rakesh Varma is in critical condition. He is under treatment at the S. N.Medical College in Agra. We are trying to record his statement. Primary investigation revealed that Puja Varma, wife of Robin had committed suicide on August 12. The reason seems to be a family dispute and this led to the attack on Rakesh.”

He further said that four teams have been set up to track and arrest the accused.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, slammed the state government over the incident.

In a tweet, Akhilesh said, “The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are raising serious questions about the law and order situation in their own government, while there is no stopping the crime in UP. Now, comes the sad news about a man from the business community being burnt alive in Firozabad. It seems the leadership of the state has gone into the wrong hands.”

