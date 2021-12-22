UP: Man slits wife’s throat after she insists on visiting her parents

Published: 22nd December 2021 10:43 am IST
UP: Man slits wife's throat after she insists on visiting her parents
Saharanpur: A 24-year-old man, Kaleem Ali, allegedly slit the throat of his wife Shama after she insisted on visiting her parents’ house in Telipura locality.

The couple got married two years ago.

The neighbours informed the police, but the accused had fled by then.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar said, “Kaleem’s neighbours informed us that they heard the woman screaming inside the house on Tuesday. As they knocked on the door, they did not get any response. They called us after they saw Kaleem leave his house.”

According to witnesses, Kaleem left the house murmuring that he was fed up with Shama’s frequent visits to her parents’ house.

“Ab rahe yeh maike mein hi (now stay at your parents’ home),” Saleem said while leaving his house.

Police said Shama’s brothers too had an intense argument with Saleem over her request to visit her parents’ house.

Kaleem has been booked for the murder. We are looking out for him, the SP added.

