UP MLA’s brother ends life after testing Covid positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 4th September 2020 9:13 pm IST
Kannauj (UP), Sep 4 : Sanjay Rajput, the brother of BJP MLA Kailash Rajput, committed suicide on Friday evening by jumping off the roof of the hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sanjay, 25, had tested positive for the virus four days ago and had been kept under home isolation. On Friday morning, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the Medical College here.

Senior officials have reached the hospital along with the MLA.

Family sources said that Sanjay got scared after testing positive and had conveyed his feelings to his family members.

Kailash Rajput is the BJP MLA from the Tirwa Assembly segment in Kannauj.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

