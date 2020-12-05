UP MLC polls: SP wins Varanasi’s two seats

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged both graduates’ and teachers’ seats of Varanasi in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election.

SP leaders Ashutosh Sinha and Lal Bihari Yadav won the graduates’ and teachers’ seat respectively.

Polling was held on 1st December for 11 seats — five reserved for graduates and six for teachers.

Varanasi

It may be mentioned that Varanasi is the Parliamentary Constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A day before the polls, Modi had participated in Kartik Poornima festival in Varansi.

Many senior party leaders have admitted that the result is not only painful but also embarrassing.

After the results BJP had convened a meeting on Saturday evening to review the outcome of the polls.

Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur too, an independent Dhruv Kumar Tripathi has won the elections.

It may be recalled that till 21st September 2017, the current Chief Minister of the State, Yogi Adityanath was the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency.

MLC polls

In the MLC polls, BJP, SP, Congress and teachers’ associations contested.

The term of office of the MLCs from the constituencies had expired on May 6.