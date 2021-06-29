UP: Muslim man beaten to death for objecting to his daughter’s molestation

Allahabad: A 50-year-old Muslim man was beaten up and murdered in broad daylight in Madaniya village in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh after he objected to the harassment of his daughter by the accused.
The incident took place on Sunday when Majid Ali’s daughter went to a nearby mango orchard. Three accused identified as Madhav Nishad, Kallu Nishad, and Golu allegedly passed comments on her and forcefully caught her hand. She reportedly somehow managed to escape from their grip.
After reaching home, she reported the incident to her father, who along with his son went to the place of one of the accused. However, they were brutally beaten up by the three accused along with five others.
As per reports, Majid Ali escaped after being severely injured, but when he reached the door of his house he collapsed and died after some time.
According to Amar Ujala, the police have lodged a case against eight individuals. The three main accused have also been arrested and police said further action will take place on the basis of post mortem report.
Three women in connection with the attack, who are reportedly the mothers of the three main accused, have also been arrested.