UP: Muslim student claims she was thrown out of class over hijab

Adding to the woes of Muslim women, another news of hijab discrimination has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district.

In the district’s Tilakdhari College, a Muslim student clad in hijab was allegedly thrown out of th class by her male class teacher.

The student Zarina narrated the account of what took place in a video which went viral on Twitter.

“I was sitting in the class, dressed as I always am. Sir came in and asked me what I was wearing. I replied saying that I’m wearing a hijab. He said what’s happening to Muslim women in Karnataka is very good and the same should be replicated in Uttar Pradesh as well,” claimed the student.

#BREAKING : At Tilakdhari College, UP, Jaunpur, a student wearing a hijab was thrown out by the class teacher. And the teacher told Hijabi student Zarina, what is happening to Muslim students in Karnataka is happening well, that rule should be implemented in UP also. #HijabRow pic.twitter.com/86iMeq2aPe — Rubina Afaque (@RubinaAfaqueIND) February 11, 2022

While the veracity of the video is yet to be verified, it is worth noting that this claim comes at a time when Muslim women have been discriminated against for choosing to adorn the hijab, a garment integral to their faith and a symbol of piety.

Background of the hijab row:

The hijab row commenced a month ago when female Muslim students were denied entry into a pre-university government college in Karnataka’s Udupi town. The reason offered by the administration was that the students adorned in hijabs were violating th dress code of their institute. The students on their end stated that, the hijab was an integral part of their religion and as such affirmed their right to practice their faith.

The hijab row soon made its way into other parts of northern Karnataka where right-wing students as well as, muslim women (supported by ambedkarite and Muslim student activists) protested against and in favour of the hijab respectively.

On Thursday, the Karnataka High court stated that all educational institutions shall be reopened, and students can attend classes in keeping with the dress code (ie. without their hijabs)