UP: Newly constructed road cracks up at inauguration as BJP MLA slams coconut

A road cracked open in Uttar Pradesh during its inauguration as the chief guest, a BJP MLA, tried a coconut cracking ritual, that cracked the road instead.

The 7-kilometer long road in west UP’s Bijnor, which cost rupees 1.16 crores to renovate, cracked open during its inaugural on Thursday, as BJP MLA Suchi Chaudhary tried to break open a coconut, smashing it on the road.

“I was called for the ‘auspicious beginning’ of the road by the irrigation department. When I tried to break a coconut for the same, it did not break but instead, the road broke open. When the road was checked it was found that it had not been properly constructed. I immediately stopped the function and contacted the district magistrate and demanded a probe into the matter,” the MLA said.

The BJP MLA in a protest against the poorly constructed road demanded the DM to conduct a probe into the matter. Suchi said that she waited for three hours until a team arrived to collect samples of the gravel that came off from the road.

Suchi alleged corruption by the irrigation department, which was in charge of the renovation of the 7 km long stretch.

“There will indefinitely be proceedings on the matter. When the contractor was questioned he wasn’t justifying himself as much. Though the irrigation minister and junior engineer were defending him instead. The DM has ensured that strict action will be taken and the road will be constructed as per set standards,” she said.

When the in-charge of the project under the irrigation department of the UP government was questioned, he said, “The renovation of the 7 km long road was still in progress and the project is incomplete. Only about 600 meters was constructed, when we invited the MLA for its inaugural.”

He denied allegations of corruption by the MLA and said, “We request the district magistrate to launch a probe in the matter to clear all doubts,” He added that action against the MLA’s allegations will only be taken once the report of the samples collected is released.

…. The MLA says she waited on the spot for three hours for a team of officers to arrive and take samples of the road to investigate. She has promised tough action against those responsible pic.twitter.com/zwDiioqIXu — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 3, 2021