UP official allegedly kills self after testing positive for COVID

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old Block Education Officer (BEO), allegedly committed suicide in Kanpur after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the police, the family members took the victim, Suresh Chandra Verma, to the Ursula Horseman hospital here after he complained of fever and breathlessness on July 26.

The next day, he underwent a coronavirus test.

“On August 1, he was confirmed positive for corona after which doctors asked him to remain in home quarantine,” the family said.

Inspector Kotwali, Dinesh Chandra Mishra, said the BEO was found hanging from ceiling fan of his room on Sunday.

However, no suicide note has been recovered and further investigations are underway.

Police said that his family members suspect that he committed suicide due to his ailment.

