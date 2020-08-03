UP official allegedly kills self after testing positive for COVID

The next day, he underwent a coronavirus test.

Posted By News Desk Published: 3rd August 2020 3:22 pm IST
Shadow of sad man hanging suicide. light and shadow

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old Block Education Officer (BEO), allegedly committed suicide in Kanpur after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the police, the family members took the victim, Suresh Chandra Verma, to the Ursula Horseman hospital here after he complained of fever and breathlessness on July 26.

The next day, he underwent a coronavirus test.

“On August 1, he was confirmed positive for corona after which doctors asked him to remain in home quarantine,” the family said.

Inspector Kotwali, Dinesh Chandra Mishra, said the BEO was found hanging from ceiling fan of his room on Sunday.

However, no suicide note has been recovered and further investigations are underway.

Police said that his family members suspect that he committed suicide due to his ailment.

Source: IANS

Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close