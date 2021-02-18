UP on alert over ‘rail roko’ call by farmers

Lucknow, Feb 18 : The Uttar Pradesh government has put on alert all law enforcing agencies following the call for a four-hour rail blockage from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday by the Sanyukt Kisan Sangharsh Samiti.

The railway ministry has put the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) on high alert. Senior officials conducted checking at railway stations and have identified vulnerable spots.

Farmer leaders have already been warned of legal action if they attempt to stop the trains.

In some regions, the railway authorities have sought deployment of provincial armed constabulary (PAC) to stop farmer leaders from occupying the railway tracks.

Superintendent of Police GRP, Agra, Mohammad Mushtaq said, “Nobody without a confirmed ticket will be allowed to enter inside the railway stations. Only one entry and exit gates will be operational on Thursday. All the GRP stations have been put on alert. We have sought deployment of PAC around railway stations. Local police will also help in keeping the train operations unaffected.”

It is suspected that the protesting farmers may try to board trains by taking tickets and then stop the train outside the stations.

Additional commandant RPF Dinesh Kumar said, “Special duties have been assigned to stop protesters from occupying railway tracks. Adequate arrangement has been made for deployment of force at all the railway stations. We will not let the movement of trains be affected. Legal action will be taken against those who try to create disturbance.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rajendra Malik said, “As per the scheduled programme, we will stop trains for four hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. We will ensure that no harm is caused to railway property and passengers do not suffer any inconvenience. Drinking water and food packets will be provided to them. We are not afraid of legal action and are prepared to go to jail.”

