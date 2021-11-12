UP oppositions’ unique gimmicks to attract voters’ support

Kulsum Mustafa

With just a few months left now for the assembly elections in Hindi Heartland- Uttar Pradesh, political parties are going all out to find unique ways of luring the voters towards their party. The strongest Opposition in the state is Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party. The former chief minister of the state Yadav hogged a lot of media limelight when he launched the ‘Samajwadi perfume’ in Lucknow on Tuesday. Declaring it as a scent of success, peace, and amity the innovation coming straight from Kannauja, UP’s ‘itar ‘capital, this ‘Scent of Socialism’ drew a lot of attention at a well-attended press conference. Yadav said he was confident of the mesmerizing aura conveying the people’s verdict to the Yogi government before the state goes for polls.

Prepared by Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain, the scent is made from 22 natural ingredients, packed in a glass stained bottle with party colours of red and green it has a picture of Akhilesh on the box.

A few weeks earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had done her bit in drawing media attention to the Congress party by displaying a glimpse of her firebrand leadership. Eight protestors, including a reporter, were reported killed in Lakhimpur Kheri when they were allegedly run over by speeding cars of ruling party leaders in the incident. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the district but Priyanka displayed grit by standing up with the farmers who were protesting against the gory incident. She boldly confronted the district administration attempting to stop her from meeting the families of the victims. She also made most of the situation by sweeping the floor of the area where she was cordoned off with a broom

In the past few weeks Priyanka, who is UP in charge of her party has also increased both the frequency and duration of her stay in the state capital conveying her seriousness to handle the state. During her stay in Lucknow and also during her tours of other districts of the state Priyanka’s PR included connecting with prominent citizens, the majority comprising females. But the most thing that she did was to emphasize the importance of getting more women in politics. She has said that her party will give 50 per cent tickets to women candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The first time entrants into the political arena of the state AAP is doing vigorous campaigns to garner support on virgin ground. It has set up voters registration booths in the city where they are telling voters that their party will give 300 watts of free electricity to each household when their party comes to power.

Another maiden entry into the election arena is that of Asaduddin Owasi’s of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). Firm on contesting 100 seats in these assembly elections Owaisi has launched an anti-Yadav and Mayawati campaign. He has been shown the door by both these parties. Declaring himself as the true messiah of the Muslims Owaisi is looked upon as Team B of BJP.

Countering this grave allegation Owasi is blaming both these leaders for doing only caste politics and holding them responsible for bringing in Modi because of their foolish political moves.

On the other hand, BJP is playing only and only the saffron card and is attempting to attract all Hindus on a common platform. Bypassing the appeasement agenda the chief minister Yogi Adityanath is going all out to support Hindutva not concerned that he is violating all laws of the country which is constitutionally a secular democracy.