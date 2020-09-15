UP: Patient’s kin forcibly take away oxygen cylinder from hospital

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th September 2020 2:44 pm IST
Ballia, Sep 15 : A patient’s relatives forcibly took away an oxygen cylinder from a hospital here after the patient was referred to a hospital in Varanasi.

The incident took place on Sunday evening.

Ramesh Prasad Gupta, Chief Pharmacist at the medical facility, said Ankit Singh, a resident of Kharauni village in Ballia, was admitted to the district hospital on September 12.

Dr Anurag Singh, pharmacist Pankaj Upadhyaya and ward boy Sanjay Kumar were on duty and Singh received proper treatment, Gupta said.

However, he was referred to a hospital in Varanasi the following day because his condition worsened.

The Chief Pharmacist alleged that Singh’s relatives forcibly took away the oxygen cylinder.

B.P. Singh, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, was informed about the incident.

Later, Singh apprised the district police authorities about the incident.

Further, probe is on.

