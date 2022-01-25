UP: POCSO court denies bail to rape accused

Kanpur: A special POCSO court rejected the bail application of accused Rajeev Kumar, who has been charged by the police for rape and thrashing father and brother of the victim.

Judge Rajveer Singh, on Monday, observed that the victim, in her statement recorded under section 164 Cr PC, stated that the accused had not only raped her but also damaged the genitals of her brother and broke the hand of her father.

At the time of the incident, the victim was around 15-year-old.

Keeping in mind the facts and circumstances and seriousness of the offence, the court said that there were not sufficient grounds for bail.

Hence, the bail application of accused Rajeev Kumar was being rejected, the court observed in its order.

The victim in her statement stated that Rajeev’s aunt had called her on August 21,2018 at her room and asked to clean it.

After cleaning while she was leaving the room, Rajeev came in and physically exploited her. When she reported the incident at the police station, he threatened her of dire consequences and forced her to withdraw the report.

According to additional district government counsel (ADGC) Sushil Kumar, Rajeev had called four other policemen, who thrashed her father so badly that his hand got fractured and his brother became impotent after they hit his genitals.

Since the accused had committed a heinous offence, therefore, his bail application should be cancelled, the ADGC pleaded.

Earlier, the accused in his bail application had pleaded that he was innocent and fabricated in the case. He pleaded that he had no criminal history, therefore, he should be released on bail.