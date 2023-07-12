UP police arrest 4 for pelting stones at Vande Bharat train

Stones were pelted at the newly inaugurated Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express after it mowed down six goats of their herd. The window panes of four coaches were broken.

Police arrested Munnu Paswan and his sons Ajay and Vijay for the act on Sunday.

According to a police statement, the incident happened on July 9 when the express train was passing through the Sonawal railway station.

“Six goats, who happened to be on the tracks, were mowed to death by the train which was headed to Lukhnow. Accused Munny Paswan and his sons threw stones at the train damaging the window panes. No one was hurt,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Karan Nayyar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7 inaugurated the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train in the presence of an enthusiastic crowd. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event in Gorakhpur.

Communal twist

Even though the main accused have been arrested and a formal video statement has been given by the senior superintendent of police, the incident is being given a communal stir.

According to the pictures shared of the train, a mosque is seen in the background. Many right-wing Twitter handles are sharing the post alleging Muslims were behind the stone pelting.