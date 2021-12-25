UP police aspirant tries ‘shaandar jugaad’ to cheat in exam, video goes viral

During the test for Uttar Pradesh sub-inspector posts, police found an applicant cheating in a highly innovative way. The candidate concealed a high-tech Bluetooth wireless under a wig in what he believed was a creative attempt. The aspiring sub-inspector’s plan to cheat was prevented, albeit it left everyone stunned.

The security guards apprehended the teen, who then revealed his whole setup. While taking the police test, the aspirant disguised wires with two small earpieces hidden in a wig. Despite his extensive attempts, state police authorities who appear to be well educated in such deceptive methods were not fooled.

The officers on duty spotted a wig hidden on the candidate’s head with fitted earbuds for its auditory sense, according to a video released by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on his Twitter profile.

The video demonstrates how difficult it was to remove the earpiece. The high-tech gadget had been implanted deep into the applicant’s ears by the candidate, who was plainly cunning in his attempts to sabotage the system.

Metal detectors aided in apprehending the suspect. If he managed to avoid discovery, catching him would be tough. When the detector kept going off around the man’s head, the cops sensed something was up. He acknowledged that the device, which was linked to a chip, was implanted in both of his ears, and that the police had difficulty extracting them since they were so little.

The video has gone insanely popular on microblogging site Twitter. Netizens are baffled as to how the cops were able to remove the earpieces. Others voiced worries about a young person being forced to take such actions in order to obtain a government job.

Surprisingly, several internet users praised his ingenuity and new technique of cheating, suggesting that he be employed by the authorities. Many joked that the man should fill out an application for the spy test.