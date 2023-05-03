UP: Police constable, brother booked for gang-raping woman

The woman, in her complaint, said the accused person and his brother both raped her at gunpoint there, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd May 2023 9:47 am IST
Case filed against Moradabad college peon for making obscene videos
Representational Image

Pilibhit : A police constable and his brother were booked for allegedly gang-raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman, who is a resident of Saharanpur district, wrote a letter to the superintendent of police alleging that the accused constable had promised to marry her after they came in contact with each other.

She alleged that the accused took her to different hotels and continued to rape her following which she became pregnant twice, they said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Uttar Pradesh: Two arrested for murder and rape of 4-year-old girl

The woman also alleged that about six months ago she had lodged a complaint against the accused person at a police station. However, the accused constable on January 25 this year made her give an affidavit regarding their marriage to the police. After this, he took her to Shamli at the residence of his elder brother, police said.

The woman, in her complaint, said the accused person and his brother both raped her at gunpoint there, they said.

Police said a case has been registered in this connection investigation launched.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd May 2023 9:47 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button