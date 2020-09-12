UP Police launches ‘Good morning Noida’ initiative to bond with public

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 12th September 2020 2:50 pm IST
UP Police launches 'Good morning Noida' initiative to bond with public

Gautam Budh Nagar: Noida Police has launched a ‘Good morning Noida’ initiative to enhance its interaction with the public, informed Ashutosh Kumar Singh, traffic in-charge here.

The initiative is aimed for the police to interact, discuss problems faced by residents and take selfies with the public.

“Good morning Noida is an initiative by the Noida police and traffic police to interact with the public. So that we listen to their problems and check their safety,” said Singh.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police Luv Kumar, and DCP Traffic Ganesh Shah made the decision of launching the initiative to enhance their relationship with the public. 

Source: IANS
