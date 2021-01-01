UP Police official found using stolen car

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 1 : In a shocking incident, the station officer of the Bithoor police station in Kanpur, has been found using a car that was stolen in 2018.

The station officer is Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, one of the policemen who was injured in the Bikru incident on July 3.

The matter came to light when the car owner, Omendra Soni, received a call from a service centre, seeking his feedback on the servicing of his car, a Wagon R.

Soni reached the service centre and was informed that the car had been returned to the station officer. He was told that the feedback call was made to him on his previous car service records.

Soni told reporters that his car had been stolen in December 2018 from Barra area and he had lodged a complaint with the police there. He said that the Barra police should have been informed when the car was recovered.

The Station Officer, meanwhile, said that he had found the car abandoned and it was seized. He refused to respond to further questions.

Inspector General Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal, meanwhile, has ordered an inquiry into the entire incident. He said that if found guilty, the station officer would face departmental action.

