UP police recreate Atiq Ahmed’s murder as ‘part of investigation’

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of UP police recreated the murder scene in Colvin Hospital, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq and his brother were shot dead amid heavy police security and press persons by three people on April 15 while they were being taken for a medical checkup.

Lovelesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh shot the brothers at point-blank range leading to their instant deaths. Their murder was captured on LIVE TV spurring widespread condemnation by opposition parties and raising law and order questions by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

The murder led to the suspension of five police officers, including Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector and three constables.

The state government formed a three-member judicial commission to investigate the killings. The commission, headed by retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi of Allahabad High Court, retired district judge Brijesh Kumar Soni, and retired IPC officer Subesh Kumar Singh, has been asked to submit a report in two months.

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh police officials recreated the scene where two men in white kurta-pyjama and a headscarf surrounded by police personnel are being taken to the Colvin Hospital. Just like the day of the murder, they are surrounded by media personnel.

The interaction with the media continues for a few minutes when two men (who were standing nearby) came up to them and opened fire. The two men pretend to lie dead. The whole scene was videographed.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Bhanu Bhaskar, Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma and Joint Commissioner of Police Akash Kulhari were present when the scene was being recreated. Police said recreating the crime scene is likely to provide clues in the investigation and on the basis of them the accused can be interrogated.

