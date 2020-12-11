UP: Police stops wedding ceremony of Muslim couple over ‘love jihad’ rumour

Lucknow: Love jihad has become a sensitive issue in UP and it seems even miscreants are now taking advantage of it. In one such incident, some persons made a phone call to Kushinagar police claiming that a Muslim boy is marrying a Hindu girl after converting her religion, the Indian Express reported on Friday.

Reacting over it, police has not only stopped the wedding ceremony but also took the couple, Haider Ali (39) and Shabeela Khatoon (28) to the police station.

Even after family member of the girl confirmed that she was a Muslim and sent the photo of woman’s Aadhaar card, cops did not allow them to go.

They were allowed to go only after woman’s brother arrived from Azamgarh District and informed police that the family has no objection if she wants to marry Ali.

After getting released, Ali claimed that police personnel tortured him at the police station.

Giving a statement on the case, Kasya Police Station SHO Sanjay Kumar blamed “miscreants” for spreading rumours. He further said that the couple was allowed to go after realizing that both man and woman belong to the same religion.