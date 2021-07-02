UP polls: Asaduddin Owaisi holds meeting with party leaders

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi who recently declared that the party would contest 100 seats in the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh held a meeting with party leaders from the state on Thursday.

According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, the party president reviewed the political development in Uttar Pradesh. He also analyzed the possible alliances between major political parties in the state.

Many party leaders including, former mayor of Hyderabad Majid Hussain, UP organizing Secretary Mohammed Iqbal and Incharge of Lakhimpur & Sitapur Mohammed Osman Siddiqui attended the meeting.

No seat sharing formula has been finalized: Rajbhar

Although, Owaisi declared that his party would contest 100 seats out of 430, Rajbhar said that no seat sharing formula has been finalized.

Rajbhar also said, “There have been no talks of seat sharing with the AIMIM. The ‘Bhagidari Morcha’ will hold discussions on it in the days to come after assessing their preparedness to take on the BJP in the UP assembly polls “.

Earlier, AIMIM had joined the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a political front. The front has nine parties including Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party.

Past performance of AIMIM in UP

In the 2017 elections in UP, the AIMIM contested 38 seats, however, the party could not win even a single seat. It managed to garner only a 0.2 percent vote share.

In the recently held panchayat polls in UP, the party has done well in Akhilesh Yadav’s constituency Azamgarh and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s hometown Prayagraj.