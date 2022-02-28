UP polls: EC imposes 24-hr ban on BJP MLA for hate speech

Siddhartha Nagar: The Election Commission has imposed a 24-hour ban on campaigning by controversial BJP MLA Raghavendra Singh, who is contesting the Dumariaganj Assembly seat.

Singh had given a controversial speech in which he had said that Hindus who do not vote for him had Muslim blood in their veins. The speech had gone viral on the social media.

The Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had demanded a ban on the BJP MLA for violating the model code of conduct and spreading hatred in society.

According to the returning officer, Deepak Meena said the ban would be in place from 6 a.m. on Monday and would end at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

During this period, Raghvendra Singh will not be allowed to campaign.

The BJP MLA wrote on his Facebook post that the ban was a conspiracy by his rivals.

“The people of Dumariaganj will give a befitting reply on March 3 when polling is held,” he wrote.

Raghvendra Singh is the in-charge of the Hindu Vahini, an outfit founded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.