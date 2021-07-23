UP polls: Owaisi, Yogi indulge in war of words to divide secular votes, claim experts

Lucknow: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are indulging in a war of words.

Recently, Owaisi said that his party will ensure BJP’s failure in the upcoming elections in the state. In response to the statement, Adityanath said that his party accepts Owaisi’s challenge.

Reacting to the war of words, many experts, politicians claimed that the acceptance of the challenge shows that AIMIM and BJP are indirectly supporting each other.

In an interview, Aam Aadmi Party’s national spokesperson Sanjay Singh has raised questions over the acceptance of the challenge. He said that earlier, Adityanath had never accepted any challenge posed by opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh.

He also quoted BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj who had earlier claimed that Owaisi helped the saffron party in Bihar Assembly polls.

Earlier, some of the political experts had predicted that AIMIM’s decision to contest elections in the state will not only benefit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but will also help the saffron party in returning to power for the second term.